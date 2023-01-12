Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl.

When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.

Rewind seven years ago

Back then, while I was anchoring traffic and reporting the news at Local 4, I was also studying behind the scenes to become a meteorologist. You may have seen me fill-in doing the weather from time to time, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to hone my new craft when a full-time meteorology position became available in Columbus, OH.

I don’t think many people believed this diehard Wolverine would really move to enemy territory, but it was an easy three-hour drive down the road and it was what I needed to do to GROW. And that’s exactly what I did the last seven years, both personally and professionally. I grew my family while also climbing the ranks becoming the first female Chief Meteorologist at WBNS.

My growing family

So, allow me to re-introduce myself as much has changed in my life since I was last here. For starters, I married my best friend at the Gem Theatre in Downtown Detroit in 2017. We met at a Detroit Tigers game before I moved to Ohio and eventually got engaged on Belle Isle overlooking the city we fell in love in, Detroit. I think you can see that this city is very meaningful to our love story.

Not only am I a wife now, but also a “Momorologist!” As any parent can relate, being a mom or dad is the most rewarding role on the planet. We are blessed to be a family of four. Our son, Carter, is three and our daughter, Caylee, is one.

Raising our kids close to their grandparents and extended family in Michigan was an opportunity we simply couldn’t pass up. Not to mention, with my husband and I both being graduates of the University of Michigan, we love that our children will be raised as wolverines. Carter already yells “Go Blue!” any time a football game is on the TV. He just hasn’t realized that not every football game is a Michigan one!

Oh the toddler years… I wish I could bottle up his precious innocence.

Home sweet home

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how much we loved our time in Central Ohio. The best way I can explain it: It was an easy decision to come home, but even still, it wasn’t easy saying goodbye. I will always be grateful to the viewers who embraced me, our neighbors who became like family and the special life milestones we celebrated while we were there. We will always have a special place in our heart for the experiences and relationships we built. After befriending a few Buckeyes, it was then I realized “world peace” really can exist! 😉

At the end of the day though, Detroit is home. Local 4 is home. And how sweet it is that I get to return to the station I grew up watching, the place I started my broadcasting career and the work family that I have remained close with all these years later.

When you love what you do and the people you work with, it no longer feels like a job… it becomes your passion. Thanks for welcoming my family and me HOME!

This is an opportunity I won’t take for granted and will work hard every day to earn your trust and try to bring a little sunshine to some of those cloudy days!