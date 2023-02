FILE - The login page for Airbnb's iPhone app is seen in front of a computer displaying Airbnb's website, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. Airbnb is getting a boost from the rebound in travel. The lodging-reservations company said Tuesday, May 3, 2022, that while it lost $19 million in the first quarter, that was much better than the $1.2 billion loss it suffered in the same quarter a year earlier. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)