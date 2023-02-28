Tasty Tuesday: Hot Rod’s Wing Ding Joint in Detroit

For this week's Tasty Tuesday, we're featuring Hot Rod's Wing Ding Joint in Northwest Detroit -- and trust us, they aren't winging it with the flavors. Yum.

DETROIT – For this week’s Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Hot Rod’s Wing Ding Joint in Northwest Detroit -- and trust us, they aren’t winging it with the flavors. Yum.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Hot Rod’s Wing Ding Joint is located on West 7 Mile Road between Greenfield and Southfield roads in Northwest Detroit. They are open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 15% off your bill when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Check them out on Instagram here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)