Tasty Tuesday: Detroit Loves Tacos combines traditional Mexican recipes with Southwest Detroit memories

This Tasty Tuesday, we're sharing the love story of Detroit Loves Tacos: A family-owned Mexican pop-up and catering business sharing delicious Mexican foods that combine traditional recipes with foods the family had growing up in Southwest Detroit.

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re sharing a love story.

Detroit Loves Tacos, a family-owned pop-up restaurant and catering business, is serving up delicious Mexican foods that combine traditional recipes with foods the family had growing up in Southwest Detroit.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Detroit Loves Tacos is located on West Fort Street just east of Trumbull in Detroit. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off and free Mexican street corn with every order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on March 21, 2023.

Learn more on their website here.

(Find previous Tasty Tuesday restaurants here.)