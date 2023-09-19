Tasty Tuesday: Western Market in Ferndale expands their yummy grab-and-go menu

We're taking a different approach on this Tasty Tuesday, taking you to a grocery store that does it all. Check out Western Market in Ferndale, where they have hot and cold grab-and-go items with all sorts of flavors.

FERNDALE, Mich. – We’re taking a different approach on this Tasty Tuesday, taking you to a grocery store that does it all. Check out Western Market in Ferndale, where they have hot and cold grab-and-go items featuring all sorts of flavors.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Western Market is located on West 9 Mile Road in Downtown Ferndale. They’re open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and most days of the week.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get 40% off prepared meals when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Sept. 19, 2023.

Visit their website here.

