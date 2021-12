This week, we're sitting down with Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist for Ford Motor Company, who tells us what she is predicting for the upcoming years.

As we turn the corner to the new year, we’re looking ahead with Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist at Ford Motor Company.

Connelly joins us on Flashpoint this week to discuss the findings of her annual survey, and what she foresees for the future.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Dec. 26, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business