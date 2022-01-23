19º

WEATHER ALERT

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Reps. Andy Levin, Lisa McClain address voting rights divide among Democrats, Republicans

Representatives discuss election safety ahead of midterms

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan, Politics, Michigan Politics, Michigan Elections, Michigan News, Michigan COVID, Pandemic, Voting, Voting Rights, Andy Levin, Lisa McClain
The fight over voting rights and voting rules reveals yet another massive American divide. This week on Flashpoint, we’re joined by Republican Rep. Lisa McClain and Democrat Rep. Andy Levin, who discuss what their Michigan constituents see.

The fight over voting rights and voting rules reveals yet another massive American divide. And a number of voters still feel uncertain about election safety, despite significant evidence proving the secureness of the last presidential election.

This week on Flashpoint, we’re joined by Republican Rep. Lisa McClain and Democrat Rep. Andy Levin who discuss what their Michigan constituents see.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Jan. 23, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: New audio shows Michigan Republican Party co-chair reportedly tell crowd that Trump directed fake electors plot

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email