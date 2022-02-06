28º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Gov. Whitmer talks impact of Michigan Central development on state

Site to serve as mobility hub for state, industry

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins us on Flashpoint this episode to discuss the development of Michigan Central near Downtown Detroit, and the impact it will have on the state, its workforce and its future in mobility.

DETROIT – For years, the Michigan Central Station has stood as a tattered symbol of decay just outside of Downtown Detroit.

Now, the old train station is being brought back to life, and serves as a symbol of renewal in the city.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Feb. 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

