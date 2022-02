DETROIT – For years, the Michigan Central Station has stood as a tattered symbol of decay just outside of Downtown Detroit.

Now, the old train station is being brought back to life, and serves as a symbol of renewal in the city.

This week on Flashpoint, we’re hearing from leaders from Ford Motor Company, Google, the state and the city on why the renovation of this stretch of Michigan Avenue is much more than symbolic.

Watch Flashpoint at 10 a.m. using the video player below.