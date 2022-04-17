Flashpoint 4/17/22: Virus variants, where we are now; Questions follow another public police shooting

DETROIT – It feels like many of us put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror with the last drop in cases -- but, as much as we’d like it to stay there, we’re seeing another uptick in cases.

We’re talking with some top doctors about virus variants, vaccines and what we should think about the virus now.

And another video of another police shooting of another unarmed Black mean leads to another chorus of questions. We’re hearing from a journalist who knows the Grand Rapids police force well, and with a former Detroit police chief, who will share what the video of the shooting tells us.

Also, a Local 4 investigation led to a major change at the Wayne County Morgue. We’re talking to the reporter who has been holding all parties’ feet to the fire for the last several months.

