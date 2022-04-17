Flashpoint Interview: Local 4′s Karen Drew talks massive Wayne County Morgue investigation

A Local 4 investigation led to a major change at the Wayne County Morgue. We’re talking to the reporter -- our Karen Drew -- who has been holding all parties’ feet to the fire for the last several months.

Michigan Medicine will no longer run the Wayne County Morgue after a Local 4 investigation exposed a long list of issues, including decomposing bodies and the wrong person being buried.

Michigan Medicine had a five-year, $31 million contract to run the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a few months ago, it was trying to renew that contract. But now, that has all changed.

