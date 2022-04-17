Flashpoint Interview: Ex-Detroit police chief, journalist talk Patrick Lyoya shooting

Another video of another police shooting of another unarmed Black mean leads to another chorus of questions. We’re hearing from a journalist who knows the Grand Rapids police force well, and with a former Detroit police chief, who will share what the video of the shooting tells us. Also, a Local 4 investigation led to a major change at the Wayne County Morgue. We’re talking to the reporter who has been holding all parties’ feet to the fire for the last several months.

On April 4, Patrick Lyoya was shot in the head by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop. The city’s police chief took the unusual step of releasing videos of the violent confrontation over objections of the prosecutor, who will ultimately decide whether the white officer should be charged.

We’re hearing from a journalist who knows the Grand Rapids police force well, and with a former Detroit police chief, who shares what the video of the shooting tells us.

