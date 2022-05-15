Flashpoint: COVID-19 on the rise in Michigan; novelist speaks out about Ukraine, the push to phase out menthol cigarettes

DETROIT – A number of other Michigan counties -- primarily in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern corner of the Upper Peninsula, save for Calhoun County -- are also experiencing higher COVID spread, according to the CDC.

This morning we’re discussing the urge to return to masks and what COVID-19 looks like during allergy and spring-cold season.

And the horrors still continue in Ukraine. 14 million Ukrainians have now been chased from their homes by Vladimir Putin and his army. Today Ukrainian novelist Andy Korkov joins Flashpoint to discuss the conflict in Europe and his latest book.

Also, the push to get rid of menthol cigarettes. How a FDA proposal is hoping to phase them out.