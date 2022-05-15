77º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Ukrainian novelist speaks out about the war against his home country

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Novelist Andrey Kurkov sits down with us to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Kurkov’s latest book Grey Bees, was written in 80 days. The book’s mission is to showcase the lives of ordinary people during a war. The novelist wanted to give a voice to the civilians that are still living in the battle zones.

Watch the interview in segment two of the May 15, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

