Flashpoint Interview: Ford Fireworks leader excited for show’s return to Downtown Detroit

Ford Fireworks take place Monday, June 27

Devin Scillian, Anchor

After a tumultuous few years due to the pandemic, Downtown Detroit's best firework show is back to light the skies before the Fourth of July. The Ford Fireworks show takes place over the Detroit River on Monday, June 27.

The Ford Fireworks show takes place over the Detroit River on Monday, June 27. We’re sitting down with the CEO of The Parade Company to learn more about the event’s return.

Watch the interview in segment two of the June 26, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

More: Watch the Ford Fireworks live exclusively on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

