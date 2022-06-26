86º

Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Immunologist talks COVID deaths in Michigan compared to other states

Data in Michigan differs from nearby regions, report shows

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Health, Healthy Heart, Data, Research, University Of Michigan
We’re taking a look at how COVID-19 deaths have been higher in Michigan over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months -- and our state is out of step with the rest of the Midwest, and most of the rest of the country, in that distinction. Joining us to talk about these findings is Dr. Jim Baker, immunology physician and professor at the University of Michigan.

We’re taking a look at how COVID-19 deaths have been higher in Michigan over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months -- and our state is out of step with the rest of the Midwest, and most of the rest of the country, in that distinction.

Joining us to talk about these findings is Dr. Jim Baker, immunology physician and professor at the University of Michigan.

Watch the interview in segment two of the June 26, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: COVID vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email