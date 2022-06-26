Flashpoint Interview: Immunologist talks COVID deaths in Michigan compared to other states

We’re taking a look at how COVID-19 deaths have been higher in Michigan over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months -- and our state is out of step with the rest of the Midwest, and most of the rest of the country, in that distinction. Joining us to talk about these findings is Dr. Jim Baker, immunology physician and professor at the University of Michigan.

We’re taking a look at how COVID-19 deaths have been higher in Michigan over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months -- and our state is out of step with the rest of the Midwest, and most of the rest of the country, in that distinction.

Joining us to talk about these findings is Dr. Jim Baker, immunology physician and professor at the University of Michigan.

Watch the interview in segment two of the June 26, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: COVID vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say