Flashpoint: Diving into what the future of buying a car could really look like

Can the show survive in the new world of mobility? What about auto dealers? What’s the future of buying a car?

Jason Stein the host of Cars and Culture on Sirius XM and Carrie Way joined Flashpoint to dive into the future of American auto dealerships.

And for years, a great essay question for city planning students might be what do you do with I-375 in Detroit? Years ago, that highway carved up the areas known as black bottom and paradise valley. But now, federal money is coming to change it dramatically.

Stephen Henderson from Detroit Today on WDET and John Gallagher the longtime reporter for the Free Press who covered this matter extensively discusses the likelihood of what I-375 could be for Detroiters.

You can view the September 17, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

