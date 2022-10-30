Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election

DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today we’re going to talk about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.

We’re also going to discuss the final debate in the race for governor this past Tuesday night. I’m curious -- do you know anyone who just doesn’t know whether to vote for Gretchen Whitmer or Tudor Dixon? Is it possible that you’re undecided? Because the delineations are pretty clear. It’s hard to find any areas of agreement between the two. We’ll discuss the debate performances and point our way toward election day.

Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate

And then I wanted to get to a column that was written this past week by the former columnist at the Detroit Free Press, Rochelle Riley. She noted that right now, the press on Detroit is pretty darn good. The take beyond Michigan is pretty bullish on the motor city. So why isn’t that the case among those of us who live here? Rochelle detects way too much negativity out of step with a strong Detroit moment. She’s here today to dive more into what she wrote.

Read -- Michigan Election Guide 2022: Key races, ballot proposals, voter information

You can view the October 30, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.

Find more -- Decision 2022 coverage here