Flashpoint: UAW president sets stage referring to the big 3 automakers as ‘the enemy,’ latest on gun reform

DETROIT – When we learned that for the first time in history, an American president is being charged with a crime. It felt to many that the Stormy Daniels saga had receded in the rearview window, but it roared back to life in front of a Manhattan grand jury. Even though many expected this morning was coming, it didn’t lessen the extraordinary nature of the moment. Donald Trump’s supporters were quick to declare it a political prosecution, and some even suggested it would only strengthen his support among his base as he plots a return course to the White House. But truth be told, this is just one of the former president’s legal worries. We’ll talk about the fallout ahead this morning.

Read: Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

We will also talk about the new United Auto Workers union president, who set the stage for upcoming contract talks in no uncertain terms, referring to the big three automakers as “the enemy.”

But we’re going to begin with Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. She appeared in Washington standing side by side with survivors of the Oxford High School shooting and the shooting at Michigan State University to introduce a series of federal gun law proposals. She was working on these well before

Breaking down: Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville

The events of last Monday, when six more people were killed in a school shooting in Nashville. The gun violence archive tells us that while we’ve only reached April, there have been 130 mass shootings in America in 2023. But can we legislate our way to a safer nation? Or does the problem run much deeper than that?

