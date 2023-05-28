Flashpoint: Looking into Detroit’s census controversy, post-pandemic reflections

DETROIT – Welcome to Flashpoint. I hope you’re enjoying this Memorial Day weekend and pausing to honor its significance. In a couple of ways, this morning’s broadcast is an extension of last week’s conversations.

We talked about the debate over the Detroit census numbers. Mayor Duggan hasn’t been subtle or coy in his characterization of the Census Bureau’s findings that show a shrinking city. He’s here this morning to explain why he’s sure the Bureau has it wrong.

We also talked last week about whether the time was right for a third-party candidate to succeed - to actually do more than just take votes away from one side or the other. One of the leaders in that effort is former Michigan Congressman Fred Upton. He discussed why he believes the time is finally right.

And we’ll also turn again to Dr. James Baker, the U of M epidemiologist behind the Pandemic Ponderings blog. The public health emergency has been declared over, but I’m pretty certain Dr. Baker still has plenty for us to ponder.

