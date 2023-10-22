Flashpoint: Discussing Michigan’s bad reputation on ethics and transparency

DETROIT – Michigan keeps living down to its reputation as an ethical mess as the medical marijuana licensing scandal keeps turning.

This week saw two more sentencing hearings in the morass that has already centered on the former Speaker of the Michigan House. Could it now ensnare the former Majority Leader in the Michigan Senate? Why does Michigan remain the country’s worst at ethics and transparency?

We’ll talk with U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten about the case that is the latest in a string of corruption cases across Michigan.

We’ll also talk about a part of Michigan that is among the nation’s best: Saturday saw the opening of the Uniroyal Promenade, which completes the East Riverfront on what has been a revolution on Detroit’s namesake waterway.

Plus, after more than a month, UAW President Shawn Fain announced a major breakthrough on Friday. He said there’s “serious movement” toward a deal. What happens next?

You can watch Flashpoint in the video player below.