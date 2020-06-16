57ºF

Tasty Tuesday recipe: Grilled salmon with arugala salad

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

What you need to cook with:

  • Non stick pan 

What you need for the salmon:

  • Fresh raw salmon
  • Olive oil 
  • Salt and pepper 
  • Paprika 
  • Optional: pesto and/or lemon wedge 

What you need for the salad:

  • Arugula 
  • Salad toppers (candied pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds and dried berries)
  • Feta cheese 
  • Peppers
  • Grape tomatoes 
  • Shredded carrots 
  • Olive oil
  • Balsamic vinegar

(You can get creative but these are the ingredients I like)

How to make the salad:

  • Add all of the salad toppings onto the arugula. Dress salad. Mix together 

How to make the salmon:

  • Heat stove to a medium high heat. Coat salmon with olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika.
  • Place salmon on the nonstick pan skin side down (no oil needed on pan).
  • Cook for 5 mins on that side or until you see that side of the salmon getting light pink.
  • Flip salmon.
  • Peel off skin.
  • Cook for 5 minutes on the other side.
  • Cover with a pan cover if it’s not cooking fast enough.
  • Flip again to brown the side that you peeled the skin off.
  • Cook for about 2 minutes 

How to put it all together:

  • Add salad to your plate. Place grilled salmon on top of the salad. Optional: add pesto on top of the salmon. Serve with a lemon wedge. ENJOY!! 

