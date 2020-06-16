Tasty Tuesday recipe: Grilled salmon with arugala salad
What you need to cook with:
- Non stick pan
What you need for the salmon:
- Fresh raw salmon
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Paprika
- Optional: pesto and/or lemon wedge
What you need for the salad:
- Arugula
- Salad toppers (candied pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds and dried berries)
- Feta cheese
- Peppers
- Grape tomatoes
- Shredded carrots
- Olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
(You can get creative but these are the ingredients I like)
How to make the salad:
- Add all of the salad toppings onto the arugula. Dress salad. Mix together
How to make the salmon:
- Heat stove to a medium high heat. Coat salmon with olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika.
- Place salmon on the nonstick pan skin side down (no oil needed on pan).
- Cook for 5 mins on that side or until you see that side of the salmon getting light pink.
- Flip salmon.
- Peel off skin.
- Cook for 5 minutes on the other side.
- Cover with a pan cover if it’s not cooking fast enough.
- Flip again to brown the side that you peeled the skin off.
- Cook for about 2 minutes
How to put it all together:
- Add salad to your plate. Place grilled salmon on top of the salad. Optional: add pesto on top of the salmon. Serve with a lemon wedge. ENJOY!!
