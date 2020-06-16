Tasty Tuesday recipe: Grilled salmon with arugala salad

What you need to cook with:

Non stick pan

What you need for the salmon:

Fresh raw salmon

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Paprika

Optional: pesto and/or lemon wedge

What you need for the salad:

Arugula

Salad toppers (candied pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds and dried berries)

Feta cheese

Peppers

Grape tomatoes

Shredded carrots

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

(You can get creative but these are the ingredients I like)

How to make the salad:

Add all of the salad toppings onto the arugula. Dress salad. Mix together

How to make the salmon:

Heat stove to a medium high heat. Coat salmon with olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika.

Place salmon on the nonstick pan skin side down (no oil needed on pan).

Cook for 5 mins on that side or until you see that side of the salmon getting light pink.

Flip salmon.

Peel off skin.

Cook for 5 minutes on the other side.

Cover with a pan cover if it’s not cooking fast enough.

Flip again to brown the side that you peeled the skin off.

Cook for about 2 minutes

How to put it all together: