Detroit named best pizza city in America and we agree

Detroit’s pizza scene is getting some well deserved recognition.

AnyTimeEstimate posted some data trends about pizza this week, declaring the Detroit is the top of the pizza food chain. The people there compared the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas across a number of metrics, including Google Trend data, pizza restaurant locations per capita, per square mile and the price of pizza in each area, to name a few metrics.

Detroit ranked as the best pizza city in the U.S., as the city with the most independent pizza restaurants per capita (6 per 100,000 residents) out of any city on the list. Detroit ranks No. 1 in “pizza passion” — in other words, locals are searching Google for an extra large variety of pizza styles.

We are the home of so many major pizza chains -- Little Caesars, Dominos, Jet’s Pizza, Hungry Howie’s, Cottage Inn, and don’t forget the local classics with national followings, like Buddy’s Pizza, Shield’s Pizza and Green Lantern.

I love any and all pizza -- but there a couple of new spots here in Detroit that are really stepping up the game. They are both in Corktown -- Michigan & Trumbull and Grandma Bob’s. Both deliver top notch deep-dish Detroit style pizza. They have a really good gluten free crust, which is hard to find.

There are so many classic pizza spots in our area, like Loui’s, Supino, Tomatoes Apizza, Cloverleaf, Pie-Sci, Jolly Pumpkin and PizzaPlex -- some of my other favorites.

What’s your favorite pizza place? Let us know in the comment section.

