Waffle Day poll: Do waffles beat pancakes? French toast?

The most important meal of the day? Maybe. The most delicious meal, though? Without a doubt.

Whether you’re on the sweet or savory side of the breakfast debate (or precisely in the middle, like me), I think we can all agree that breakfast foods are superior -- OK maybe not everyone, but I choose not to acknowledge the deniers.

Since today is National Waffle Day, we want to hear from you sweet breakfast lovers: If you had to choose one, would you rather eat waffles, pancakes or French toast?

For context’s sake, let’s just say that you have access to whatever ingredients you like best to doctor up your dish to your own taste.

Take our poll below, and let’s settle this debate once and for all!

