Tasty Tuesday Home Edition: Red velvet waffles

Published: May 26, 2020, 5:45 am

DETROIT – This week’s Tasty Tuesday at-home shows us how to make red velvet waffles!

Jay Woods is our guest cook. He takes us into his kitchen to learn how it you can make it happen.

Waffle:

In a mixing bowl, Add 1 cup of water, 3 large eggs and 1/3 cup of vegetable oil to a Box of Duncan Hines Red Velvet cake mix.

Whisk ingredients for a 2 mins or until smooth.

Icing:

In a mixing bowl, combine 1/2 cups of butter, 8 ounces of softened cream cheese, 4 cups of powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons of vanilla chai tea.

Whip mixture until smooth.