Classic Jack and Coke cocktail will soon be available as canned drink

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola (Brown-Forman Corporation/The Coca-Cola Company)

Calling all whiskey lovers - the signature Jack and Coke drink will soon be made into a ready-to-drink premixed cocktail.

On Monday, Brown-Forman Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company announced the debut of the beverage and plan to launch the canned drink in Mexico this year, and eventually will be available in markets around the world.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation Lawson Whiting in a press release. “Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.”

The alcoholic beverage will have an ABV of 5%. According to a press release, a zero-sugar version will also be available.

