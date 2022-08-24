New Holland launches a fall spin on a fan-favorite brew

HOLLAND, Mich. – New Holland is debuting a fall/winter version of a claimed fan favorite next month.

Lightpoint Peak, a low-calorie white ale, will be the Michigan brewery’s latest fall launch.

Similar to the original beer Lightpoint, Lightpoint Peak is brewed with coconut water, honey and orange peels. The beer has a 3.7% ABV.

New Holland has recently been named as one of the top 50 craft breweries in the country.

