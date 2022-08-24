83º

LIVE

Food

New Holland launches a fall spin on a fan-favorite brew

New flavor to hit stores in September

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Craft & Barrel, New River Valley, Lightpoint Peak, Michigan Beer, Michigan, Craft Beer, Michigan Craft Beer, Lightpoint
New Holland Brewing (New Holland Brewing)

HOLLAND, Mich. – New Holland is debuting a fall/winter version of a claimed fan favorite next month.

Lightpoint Peak, a low-calorie white ale, will be the Michigan brewery’s latest fall launch.

Similar to the original beer Lightpoint, Lightpoint Peak is brewed with coconut water, honey and orange peels. The beer has a 3.7% ABV.

New Holland has recently been named as one of the top 50 craft breweries in the country.

🍻 Other brew news:

What to know about Michigan’s ‘popular barbecue beverage’: Touring the Miller Brewery

Stroh’s making its way back to Michigan taps after 2-decade hiatus

Bottoms up: Michigan businesses can now have ‘self-serve’ beer and wine

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter