‘Just add water’: Kellogg’s releases cereal Instabowls that doesn’t require milk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich – Kellogg’s has taken its to-go cereal concept to new heights.

The Michigan-based cereal company has announced the release of its new Kellogg’s Instabowls. These cereal cups are ready for your breakfasts and only require you to add water.

According to the company, the water will activate the powder milk in the cup, making your cereal bowl taste like a traditional breakfast. Kellogg’s state that the water will turn the instant milk into real milk after a quick stir.

The “Instabowls” come in four flavors: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” wrote Marketing Director at Kellogg Company Chris Stolsky in a press release. “We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up.”

Ad

Cereal lovers can find the Instabowls at Walmart as of right now. The cereal company plans on rolling out the product to additional retailers nationwide.

For more information, head over to Kelloggs.com.

Previous cereal news: Kellogg’s splits into 3 independent companies -- here’s everything you need to know