Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5M over microwavable mac & cheese cups

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman in Florida is suing Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million as she claims that the public is misled about how long it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.

According to court records, Amanda Ramirez filed the lawsuit on Nov. 18.

The court records show that Ramirez claims that Kraft Heinz violated federal law by saying Velveeta Shells & Cheese cups take 3:30 minutes to prepare. The lawsuit states that it takes more time to complete the required steps to prepare the microwavable mac and cheese cups.

Below is how the lawsuit describes the cooking process for Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups:

“First, consumers must ‘REMOVE lid and Cheese Sauce Pouch.’

Next, they must ‘ADD water to fill line in cup. STIR.’

Third, ‘MICROWAVE, uncovered, on HIGH 3-1/2 min. DO NOT DRAIN.’

Finally, they should ‘STIR IN contents of cheese sauce pouch.’

Defendant then notes that ‘CHEESE SAUCE WILL THICKEN UPON STANDING’.”

“Consumers are misled to expect the Product will be ready for consumption in a shorter amount of time than it really takes to prepare,” according to the lawsuit.

Ramirez is seeking at least $5 million in damages, “including statutory and punitive exclusive of interest and costs.”