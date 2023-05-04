Grab your favorite big hat and head over to a Detroit distillery to celebrate the Kentucky Derby

Detroit City Distillery Celebrates Two Double-Gold Medal Wins for its Bourbon and Rye with Kentucky Derby Party

DETROIT – Grab your favorite big hat and make your way down to Eastern Market this weekend to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with Detroit City Distillery.

The Detroit distillery will be showcasing its Butcher’s Cut Bourbon and Homegrown Rye in honor of the big horse racing day on Saturday, May 6. Detroit City Distillery will be using the two spirits to make the iconic Mint Juleps in appreciation of the annual derby.

If you are looking to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, you can join Detroit City Distillery at their Riopelle Street location from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Both of the spirits are made from produce grown in Washtenaw County. The Butcher’s Cut Bourbon is made from corn and rye and a blend of barley malts. Detroit City Distillery state that the bourbon has a smokey, sweet nose of oak, campfire, and vanilla flavor with toasted pecan and caramel notes. The spirit has been aged for at least two years and bottled at 100 proof. The Homegrown Rye is made from rye and specialty malted barley. The spirit is a spicy, buttery type of taste with caramel and coffee notes. This spirit is also aged for a minimum of two years and bottled at 94 proof.

The two spirits have won double gold medals at the 2023 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco.

Mint Julep Recipe 🏇

8 mint leaves

1/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces Butcher’s Cut Bourbon

Garnish: mint sprig

In a rocks glass, lightly muddle the mint leaves in the simple syrup. Add the bourbon, then pack the glass tightly with crushed ice. Stir until the cup is frosted on the outside. Top with more crushed ice to form an ice dome, and garnish with a mint sprig.

