Subtle symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) to watch out for

DETROIT – The usual symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) include fever, cough and shortness of breath -- but there are other symptoms people should watch out for.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms and often herald the most severe complications. A runny nose, congestion, sore throat, body aches, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are all possible with COVID-19.

There are also reports of anosmia, losing your sense of smell, and dysgeusia, a change in your sense of taste. Neither symptom appears to be permanent.

If you are not severely ill and you can manage your symptoms at home the current guidance is that you should self-isolate until you recover. At this point, health care workers are not testing minimally symptomatic people.

If you get fever, shortness of breath, dehydration or pain you should seek medical care. If you feel sick enough to need the emergency room, you should go.

Common symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Possible symptoms:

Runny nose

Congestion

Sore Throat

Body Aches

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

