Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reach 17,221; Death toll up to 727

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 17,221 as of Monday, including 727 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s total represents an increase of 1,503 cases and 110 deaths. Sunday’s total was 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that an extension of the state’s “stay home” order, slated to expire next week, will likely be issued some time this week, but it’s unclear how long the extension will be.

Monday marks three weeks since Whitmer’s order to close most public spaces, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Tuesday will mark two weeks since the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order went into effect, and four weeks since Michigan’s first confirmed cases.

Last week, state officials suggested the state was likely a month or so away from an apex of cases, but over the weekend, the White House suggested cases in Metro Detroit could peak later this week.

Whitmer said the state’s models are looking at more Michigan specific data than federal models, repeating that they expect a peak in late April or early May.“

Hospitals are reporting that discharges are picking up, but that doesn’t mean the numbers are decreasing -- we’re just slowing the growth,” Whitmer said. “We’re not close to hitting the apex yet.”

The state has not yet officially reported recoveries, but according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 17,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 330,000 cases reported across the country. Michigan said it will begin reporting recoveries later this week.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and over 70,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Cases by county

The city of Detroit has 5,023 confirmed cases, which is more than any county in the state, officials said. There are an additional 3,247 cases in Wayne County outside of Detroit, giving the county a total of 8,270 confirmed cases, according to the state count.

Oakland County has 3,380 confirmed cases, the second-most in Michigan. Macomb County has the third-most cases, with 2,159. Genesee County, (568), Washtenaw County (539), Ingham County, (178), Kent County, (177), Livingston County (143), Saginaw County (139), Monroe County (117), St. Clair County (110) and Jackson County (103) all have more than 100 confirmed cases.

There are 241 cases listed as “other” and 130 cases listed as “unknown” in the county-by-county breakdown.

Deaths by county

The state reports 193 of the 727 confirmed statewide deaths were in the city of Detroit, with an additional 153 deaths elsewhere in Wayne County.

There have been 185 COVID-19 deaths in Oakland County and 100 such deaths in Macomb County. Genesee County has 26 confirmed deaths and Washtenaw County has 10.

Kent County has reported five deaths. Jackson and Muskegon counties have reported four each. Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Clair counties each have three confirmed deaths.

Eaton, Emmet, Isabella, Kalkaska, Livingston, Marquette, Otsego, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties each have two confirmed deaths.

Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Cheboygan, Clinton, Dickinson, Gogebic, Ingham, Iosco, Mecosta, Missaukee and Van Buren counties have each reported one COVID-19 death. One out-of-state death is also reported. One death is listed as “other.”

Test data

According to officials, a total of 40,581 people have been tested across the state -- 29,830 at hospitals, 6,150 by public health officials and 4,601 commercially.

Of those tests, 30,030 came back negative, while 10,435 were listed as positive, officials said.

State officials said some people might have had tests taken more than once or had one taken outside of a state lab.

Officials also said there were some inconclusive tests included in the results.

The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

The jump in new daily cases is likely due to an increase in testing and a backlog of results now being reported.

Increase in cases doesn’t discredit social distancing

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

