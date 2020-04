Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 32,967; Death toll now at 2,700

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 32,967 as of Tuesday, including 2,700 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s numbers represent an increase of 967 cases and 232 deaths. Monday’s total was exactly 32,000 confirmed cases and 2,468 deaths.

Here is a note from the state on the updated death total:

“Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 95 additional deaths identified by this methodology.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she is working with experts to create a plan to begin reopening the state in phases. She said she is targeting May 1 to begin the first phase, but it's still too early to make a definitive decision.

“What happens depends on how the next 10 days go,” Whitmer said on Monday, telling residents to stay home to continue mitigating spread. “For those of you who want to get back to work, stay home.”

State officials said Monday that cases are flattening in Southeast Michigan, but warned that other areas of the state are seeing an increase.

Gov. Whitmer is also partnering with other governors in the Midwest to collaborate on reopening strategies. Michigan extended its "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order through at least April 30.

Michigan started reporting recoveries this week, with 3,237 total reported in the last 30 days. The state also released new hospital data on COVID-19 patients and medical supplies.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 73,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 788,000 cases reported across the country.

Worldwide, more than 2.5 million people have been confirmed infected and over 171,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Increase in cases doesn’t discredit social distancing

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

