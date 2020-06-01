Health experts fear police brutality protests will help spread coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – For the past three days, there have been massive crowds protesting police brutality in the streets of Detroit. Health experts fear those crowds will further spread the coronavirus (COVID-19) because people are standing too close together, and many aren’t wearing masks.

On Monday afternoon, state officials announced 135 new confirmed cases and 25 additional deaths as a result of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Every day at 2 p.m., the Detroit Health Department posts the city’s specific numbers. Lately, despite a few small spikes, the cases have trended downward.

After three days of close, person-to-person contact during protests, health officials worry about what will happen to the trend in 12-14 days -- the incubation period for the virus.

“My fear is we’re going to have another spike,” said Denis Fair, the chief public health officer for the Detroit Health Department. “You can be extremely healthy and still be a carrier.”

Fair said the protests concerned her because people were standing shoulder-to-shoulder all across the country.

She said it was shocking to see so many people without masks shouting and chanting. Wearing a mask is only a piece of the coronavirus prevention puzzle and should be coupled with social distancing, hand washing and avoiding the entry points of the mouth, nose and eyes with your fingers.