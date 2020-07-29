Dealing with back to school uncertainty, anxiety

DETROIT – The upcoming 2020-21 school year will come with never-before seen challenges.

A new survey finds that parents are worried about the impact it may have on their children.

The Kirura family is preparing to go back to go back to school. While they plan to return to in-person learning, it’s hardly business as usual.

According to a national survey by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 90% of parents have concerns about the upcoming school year -- with about two-in-five worrying about their children’s emotional health. A similar rate to concerns about physical health such as exposure to germs and the risk of bringing COVID-19 home.

Behavioral health experts claim parents don’t have to pretend to have all the answers, but should be reassuring.

“Talking about it early and often to tell them, ‘Here’s what I know right now. And here’s what I don’t know right now. And your teachers and your principal are working really hard to come up with a plan that keeps you safe,‘” said Dr. Parker Huston.

While even the school supplies may look different, try to focus on the positives.

If your child will be going back to a classroom, experts said it’s important to practice wearing a mask at home while reading and playing to help them get used to the idea.

