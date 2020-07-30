Beaumont Health offers curbside vaccinations to keep kids up-to-date

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – As we all work to stay home, thousands of doctor’s visits have been missed and it has left many children out-of-date on their vaccinations.

Beaumont Health had a solution Thursday by bringing it all to the curbside.

July 30, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,887; Death toll now at 6,191

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all become familiar with drive-up and drive-thru testing, and now the medical staff from the Beaumont Teen Health Center is using that same method for other medical care.

Crystal Brazier said her daughter was nervous as she brought her daughter to the parking lot of River Rouge High School for her shots.

“I was thinking maybe I should just wait on the doctor when they’re available, but I said ‘Hey, why not? There’s a first time for everything,’” Brazier said.

Thursday was the first time Beaumont Health has offered curbside vaccinations.

“It’s the same process we would do inside our clinic, we’ve just taken it outside,” said Maureen Murphy.

Murphy, a nurse practitioner at Beaumont Teen Health Center, said it’s a great option for those trying to social distance.

“You don’t have to worry about being exposed to so many people at one time,” Brazier said. “I actually like this.”

It’s also a quicker, easier process, so hopefully more people will take advantage.

“We’re noticing the state of Michigan and nationally were very down in our immunization rates comparative to two years ago,” Murphy said.

Even if your child’s school will be online in the fall, its still important to get their shots.

“If its a public district, they’re still going to be accountable for those child immunization for those child shots,” Murphy said.

The Beaumont Teen Health Center will be offering curbside vaccines in Taylor on Aug. 5. If you’re interested, call 734-942-2273 to register and set up an appointment.

More information can be found on the official Beaumont Health website here.