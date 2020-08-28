COVID-19 case confirmed at Pepper Joe’s in St. Clair

St. Clair, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department announced Thursday that a coronavirus (COVID-19) case was confirmed at Pepper Joe’s in St. Clair.

County officials said anyone who went to the location on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 21 and 22 may have been exposed and is instructed to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Patrons are also encouraged to get tested if experiencing symptoms -- fatigue, cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea.

A press release from read that Pepper Joe’s management is working with the county’s health department and is in compliance with safety protocols as it remains open.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 99,958 as of Thursday, including 6,440 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 758 new cases and 16 additional deaths -- 15 of which were from a Vital Records review.

General questions for St. Clair County can be directed to the county’s COVID-19 Informational Hotline at 810-966-4163 or email covid19@stclaircounty.org.