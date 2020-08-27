‘The Beat Goes On’ -- New way to help artists after Arts, Beats & Eats’ cancelation

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An annual Labor Day tradition for so many in Metro Detroit has been reinvented for the pandemic.

Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak was cancelled, but there is still a way to support the talented people that participate in the event.

Technology helps some of it go virtual and the rest of it is in-person, by reservation Labor Day weekend.

“This event is a demonstration that when we all pull together, we get things done to make things happen,” said Oakland County Board Chair Dave Woodward.

For five dollars, people have access to 10 private art shows, 50 people at a time near Royal Oak’s SmartBus terminal.

Food trucks will be cruising and popping up in Oakland County neighborhoods for “Eats on your Streets.”

Festival goers can still enjoy the beats with live music by computer, or in-person.

Limited tickets are available online for drive-in concerts in Royal Oak, right off Main Street between Sixth and Seventh streets all holiday weekend from Friday through Monday.

Singers, musicians and performers have taking a big financial hit because the coronavirus crisis has shut down concerts. With donations and ticket sales, this year’s Arts, Beats & Eats goes a long way to get musical artists back on their feet.

“It really makes dealing with these hardships of uncertainty a little easier knowing we’re not alone and people care and they’re trying to help,” said Pauly Brady.

“When we support one another, everybody wins,” Ray Williams said.

Also, vocalists, instrumentalists, anyone used to performing in front of a live audience is hungering to reconnect with you.

“That connection -- that pull -- it means the world to us to see people smiling and laughing and dancing to our music,” said Alise King. “And to entertain, to be able to get that release, to bring joy and to uplift spirits.”

And they know concert-goers are craving it too.

“As much as musicians want to get out and play, the fans and the crowds are so eager to do something that kind of make them feel normal,” Vinnie Dombrowki said.

“With the willingness to come together and support each other, it’s really an incredible thing.” said Shaun Blackman.

You can come to Arts, Beats & Eats or it can come to you -- just stay tuned and stay connected.

More detailed information can be found on the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats website here.

