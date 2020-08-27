Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 27, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 99,200 as of Wednesday, including 6,424 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 761 new cases and seven additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 98,439 cases and 6,417 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,300 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 703 on Wednesday.

The Justice Department is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as part of an effort to find out if the state’s response warrants a federal investigation.

Officials want to find out if state orders requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients is responsible for the deaths of residents.

The Civil Rights Division is considering an investigation into whether nursing home residents had their rights violated.

PREVIOUSLY: Michigan lawmakers pass resolutions against Gov. Whitmer’s nursing home policy

Nearly one month since our last report, Michigan has maintained its “medium” risk level for a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to data from Covid Act Now.

The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders at Covid Act Now are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 -- which have largely improved in recent weeks, though some states are still reporting significant increases in virus cases and deaths.

With more students headed back to Ann Arbor, an emergency ordinance has been put in place to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday night, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed the temporary emergency ordinance, which limits social gatherings and requires face coverings.

The ordinance is effective immediately. Violation is a civil infraction with a fine between $100 and $250.

“The direction that has been established for us by the leadership of the Governor and the leadership of the Health Officer here in Washtenaw County is clear,” said Mayor Christopher Taylor in a statement.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that she’s “not going to be bullied” into reopening businesses that are still closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer was asked during her COVID-19 briefing whether she had an update for business owners who have been trying to reopen for months. On Wednesday, the governor said she could likely share more information on that topic when she spoke again this week.

“I’m not going to be bullied into making that decision,” Whitmer said. “I’m going to follow the science. I’m going to work with Dr. (Joneigh) Khaldun, but we are looking very closely at those businesses that have been closed for the duration to determine if those protocols are there and if the seven-day averages and the number of positive cases per million per day would support doing a little more on those fronts.”

Eastern Michigan University is delaying residence hall move-in and transitioning the first three weeks of most fall classes to an online format, officials said.

Students were scheduled to start moving into residence halls Thursday (Aug. 27), but move-in has been pushed back to Sept. 17.

Nearly all fall semester classes will be transitioned to an online format through Sept. 20, the university announced. Courses begin Aug. 31.

Six businesses in Michigan have been fined for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols and potentially endangering workers, state officials said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration performed its first round of inspections to make sure workers are being protected from the spread of COVID-19. Six businesses earned “general duty” citations for “failing to uphold safe and healthy practices.”

Michigan submitted an application for federal funding that would provide an additional $300 per week to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits. FEMA approved it on Friday.

The additional $600 payments included in the first federal relief bill ended on July 31. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) submitted an application to the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for funding on Tuesday, according to a release.

The UIA estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits. The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25% matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to August 1. It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 898 new cases

Aug. 9 -- 514 new cases

Aug. 10 -- 557 new cases

Aug. 11 -- 796 new cases

Aug. 12 -- 515 new cases

Aug. 13 -- 1,121 new cases

Aug. 14 -- 748 new cases

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 4 -- 7 new deaths (5 of which are from vital records)

Aug. 5 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 6 -- 26 new deaths (17 from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 10 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 12 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 13 -- 16 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Aug. 14 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

