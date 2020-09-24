Aerial treatment to help prevent spread of EEE completed in Michigan

Aerial treatment to prevent the spread of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus has been completed with approximately 462,000 acres treated, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday.

The treatment, which started on Sept. 16, was completed Wednesday, according to MDHHS.

Counties impacted were Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

No additional treatment is scheduled, and the MDHHS will continue to monitor the areas.

“Aerial treatment was important to protect the health and safety of Michiganders,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge communities and residents to take precautions against mosquito bites as the risk of EEE remains until the first hard frost.”

As of Thursday, 32 cases were confirmed in animals -- 30 horses and two deers -- as well as a Barry County resident. A Montcalm County resident is suspected of having EEE following preliminary testing.

EEE is considered one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. Individuals younger than 15 and over 50 are at a high risk on contracting the virus, MDHHS said in a press release.

In 2019, six deaths were reported as linked to EEE in Michigan.

For more information about the virus and treatment, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.