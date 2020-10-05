Self-checks? Did you suspect it? How did you learn of your breast cancer?

We realize the questions above are quite personal.

But we’ll ask, for anyone who might be open to sharing: How did you learn of your breast cancer?

You received an official diagnosis, of course, but were there any signs leading up to that point? Did anything else feel “off,” health-wise?

We’ll include a form below, if you feel so inclined to share -- or know someone who might be a good candidate to do so. Perhaps it will be empowering. Maybe your answers will help other people, and remind them to perform more self-exams and check for lumps.

Thank you for considering. 💗