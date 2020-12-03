Live stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Thursday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan is currently in the latter third of a three-week “pause” that shut down indoor dining at restaurants, in-person classes for colleges and high schools, and much more.

MORE: Here are 14 changes in effect under Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions

Under the restrictions -- which went into effect Nov. 18 and last until Dec. 8 -- all Michigan residents are required to work from home unless their jobs must be performed in person.

Indoor dine-in services are no longer be allowed for bars or restaurants. Casinos, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas must remain closed.

Bowling alleys, ice skating rinks, bingo halls, arcades and indoor water parks must also be closed.

All high school and college classes have to be conducted remotely.

Organized sports are shut down, not including professional sports and a select number of NCAA sports. Indoor group fitness classes are no longer permitted.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 2), Michigan had reported 373,197 COVID-19 cases and 9,405 deaths.

More stories