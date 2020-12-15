FDA to discuss Moderna COVID vaccine this week

We could have a second COVID-19 vaccine as early as Friday if the FDA decides whether to authorize Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use.

If authorized, health officials say they are ready to ship just less than six million doses of the Moderna vaccine across the United States.

Michigan expects to receive 173,000 doses of the vaccine from Moderna.

On Friday, the United States granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

With the authorization, the vaccine will ship via FedEx and UPS, with the two carriers splitting the country in half. In Michigan, it will be UPS rolling out of Pfizer’s Portage cold farm with 85,000 vials slated for the state.

“I’m very excited about the vaccine distribution. It means that the end of the pandemic is near and we are working diligently with partners across the state to distribute COVID vaccines,” said Dr. Joneigh Khladun, Michigan chief medical executive.

READ: US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

The vaccine will be distributed in Michigan in the following phases:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.

Coronavirus resources: