Michigan health officials issue new COVID restrictions through Jan. 15

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an updated epidemic order on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for businesses and activities.

The MDHHS said this order takes effect on Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., at which time the Dec. 7, 2020, order entitled Gatherings and Face Mask Order is rescinded. The order remains in effect through Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is a look at the new order, which keeps dine-in service closed at Michigan restaurants but will allow high schools to return to in-person learning starting Dec. 21:

Coronavirus resources: