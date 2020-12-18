Michigan high school football tournament to resume next month -- here is the schedule

A football on the sideline of a football field. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Michigan high school football tournament will resume next month after being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced teams can return to practice Monday (Dec. 21) as part of the state’s pilot rapid testing program.

The program, designed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is designed to gain insight and collect data on the spread of COVID-19 as the MDHHS plans to provide expanded rapid testing availability to schools in January.

Michigan’s high school football playoffs will resume Jan. 2, with regional finals for 11-player teams and semifinals for 8-player teams.

The 8-player championship games in both divisions and all 11-player semifinal games will be played the following Saturday (Jan. 9).

The football season will conclude with the 11-player finals for all divisions the weekend of Jan. 15-16.

Semifinal games in all 11- and 8-player divisions will be played at home sites. Championship game sites will be finalized soon and announced by MHSAA.

Schedule review: