American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Metro Detroit this week

The American Red Cross is hosting a hosting a blood, sponsored by Gardner-White Furniture, on Thursday and Friday.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or go to the Blood Donor App, using the sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

All donors at the drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each location.

Blood donation opportunities at Gardner-White Furniture location:

Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Ann Arbor (3725 Washtenaw Ave.)

Auburn Hills (4445 N. Atlantic Blvd)

Brighton (8393 W. Grand River Ave.)

Canton (39453 Ford Road)

Macomb (45300 Hayes Road)

Warren (4400 E. 14 Mile Road)

Waterford (4945 Dixie Highway)

Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.