American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Metro Detroit this week

Blood drive hosted Thursday and Friday, sponsored by Gardner-White Furniture

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

A woman donates blood to the American Red Cross.
The American Red Cross is hosting a hosting a blood, sponsored by Gardner-White Furniture, on Thursday and Friday.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or go to the Blood Donor App, using the sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

All donors at the drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each location.

Blood donation opportunities at Gardner-White Furniture location:

Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

  • Ann Arbor (3725 Washtenaw Ave.)
  • Auburn Hills (4445 N. Atlantic Blvd)
  • Brighton (8393 W. Grand River Ave.)
  • Canton (39453 Ford Road)
  • Macomb (45300 Hayes Road)
  • Warren (4400 E. 14 Mile Road)
  • Waterford (4945 Dixie Highway)

Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

  • Novi (43825 West West Oaks Drive)
  • Taylor (7680 S. Telegraph Road)

