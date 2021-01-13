American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Metro Detroit this week

The American Red Cross is hosting a hosting a blood, sponsored by Gardner-White Furniture, on Thursday and Friday.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or go to the Blood Donor App, using the sponsor code: gardnerwhite.
All donors at the drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each location.
Blood donation opportunities at Gardner-White Furniture location:
Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Ann Arbor (3725 Washtenaw Ave.)
- Auburn Hills (4445 N. Atlantic Blvd)
- Brighton (8393 W. Grand River Ave.)
- Canton (39453 Ford Road)
- Macomb (45300 Hayes Road)
- Warren (4400 E. 14 Mile Road)
- Waterford (4945 Dixie Highway)
Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Novi (43825 West West Oaks Drive)
- Taylor (7680 S. Telegraph Road)