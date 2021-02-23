Seniors in Highland Park, Hamtramck line up to receive dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County is now vaccinating people 65 years old and older against the coronavirus.

The vaccination clinics are filling up quickly. They are only for seniors who live in those particular communities and people must make appointments to get a vaccine.

Seniors in Highland Park and Hamtramck have had to wait a long time to be able to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They started to receive doses on Tuesday at a clinic organized by SAY Detroit.

Clinics across Wayne County began opening on Tuesday. A list of clinics and the communities they’re serving is available below. There is a note included in the list if that particular clinic is already completely booked.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.

(App users: If the table does not show, click here.)

Ad

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities. The vaccines will only be for the residents in the specific communities.

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.