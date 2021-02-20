Wayne County announces new vaccination clinics for seniors

DETROIT – Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.

According to county executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.

”I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. ”I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.

Community Vaccination location Date and time Registration information Canton and Plymouth Summit on the Park

46000 Summit Parkway

Canton Feb. 25-26

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 734-203-7657 Highland Park and Hamtramck Say Detroit Clinic

211 Glendale Avenue

Highland Park Feb 25.

9 a.m.-noon Hamtramck residents: call Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext. 240

Highland Park residents, last name A-L: call 313-688-5180

Highland Park residents, last name M-Z: call 313-590-0470 Inkster Booker T. Dozier Center

2025 Middlebelt Road

Inkster Feb. 25

9 a.m.-noon Call 313-563-4236 ext. 2383 Melvindale Melvindale Community Center

4300 Dearborn Street

Melvindale Feb. 24-25

9 a.m.-noon Call 313-914-2178 Romulus Romulus Senior Center

36525 Bibbins Street

Romulus Feb. 23

9 a.m.-noon Call 734-955-4120 City of Wayne Hype Athletic Center

4635 Howe Road

Wayne Feb. 26

9 a.m.-Noon Call 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com

“Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic,” Evans said. “I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine -- of which no one is getting enough -- but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them.”

Ad

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.