Wayne County announces new vaccination clinics for seniors

DETROIT – Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.
According to county executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.
”I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. ”I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”
There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities.
The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.
|Community
|Vaccination location
|Date and time
|Registration information
|Canton and Plymouth
|Summit on the Park
46000 Summit Parkway
Canton
|Feb. 25-26
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Call 734-203-7657
|Highland Park and Hamtramck
|Say Detroit Clinic
211 Glendale Avenue
Highland Park
|Feb 25.
9 a.m.-noon
|Hamtramck residents: call Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext. 240
Highland Park residents, last name A-L: call 313-688-5180
Highland Park residents, last name M-Z: call 313-590-0470
|Inkster
|Booker T. Dozier Center
2025 Middlebelt Road
Inkster
|Feb. 25
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 313-563-4236 ext. 2383
|Melvindale
|Melvindale Community Center
4300 Dearborn Street
Melvindale
|Feb. 24-25
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 313-914-2178
|Romulus
|Romulus Senior Center
36525 Bibbins Street
Romulus
|Feb. 23
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 734-955-4120
|City of Wayne
|Hype Athletic Center
4635 Howe Road
Wayne
|Feb. 26
9 a.m.-Noon
|Call 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com
“Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic,” Evans said. “I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine -- of which no one is getting enough -- but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them.”
