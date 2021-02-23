Wayne County’s new COVID vaccine clinics fill quickly -- What to know

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County is now vaccinating people 65 years old and older against the coronavirus.

The vaccination clinics are filling up quickly. They are only for seniors who live in those particular communities and people must make appointments to get a vaccine.

The clinics began opening on Tuesday. A list of clinics and the communities they’re serving is available below. There is a note included in the list if that particular clinic is already completely booked.

“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.

There are no walk-up appointments and seniors must make an appointment by calling the number for the site in their communities. The vaccines will only be for the residents in the specific communities.

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.