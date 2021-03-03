Growing number of people notice hearing loss during COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday is World Hearing Day. It’s a day designed to raise awareness about the number of people living with unaddressed hearing loss.

It’s something that a growing number of people have noticed more often during the COVID-19 pandemic. When someone begins to experience hearing loss, they tend to subconsciously rely more on other senses -- particularly, on reading lips.

Since everyone started wearing masks, many people have realized they’re struggling to hear what’s being said. It’s estimated that 15 percent of people older than 12 can have hearing loss in the United States. That addresses up to more than 30 million people.

“Once you lose your hearing, at this point in time, you can’t get it back,” Kate Carr, President of the Hearing Industries Association said.

Early signs of hearing loss can include turning the TV up too loud, muffled noises and difficulty understanding.

Dr. Erika Woodson is a Neurotologist/Otologist working at the Cleveland Clinic.

“Some people will find that they just have to concentrate more like they might have to lean in or they might just have to focus more or they may find themselves just exhausted at the end of the day,” Woodson said.

While some hearing loss can’t be prevented, there are things you can do to protect yourself. Limit the amount of time you wear earbuds, AirPods or a headset and limit the audio level of what you’re listening to.

Being able to hear impacts other aspects of your health, like your mental health.

“People with greater degrees of hearing loss have a higher risk of depression and anxiety because it is very socially isolating,” Woodson said.

Experts said most people don’t turn to hearing devices because it’s, on average, six years before they notice their hearing has diminished.

